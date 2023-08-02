McGuire went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

McGuire missed about six weeks with an oblique injury. He had no trouble getting the ball in the air in his return, popping a solo shot and a sacrifice fly to contribute to the offense. The catcher is slashing a decent .269/.310/.380 with one homer, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and nine doubles through 41 contests this season. He's likely to remain behind Connor Wong on the depth chart going forward.

