McGuire will be at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
After yielding to Connor Wong in two of the first three games, McGuire has now started three of the last four contests. While it's not surprising Boston's catching situation has been a timeshare, it's a bit of a surprise it has leaned in McGuire's favor thus far. McGuire is off to a 5-for-12 start at the dish.
More News
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Scratched with illness•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Avoids arbitration with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Was available Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Suffers bruised thumb•
-
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Exits with thumb injury•