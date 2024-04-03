McGuire will be at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After yielding to Connor Wong in two of the first three games, McGuire has now started three of the last four contests. While it's not surprising Boston's catching situation has been a timeshare, it's a bit of a surprise it has leaned in McGuire's favor thus far. McGuire is off to a 5-for-12 start at the dish.