McGuire is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After a string of four consecutive starts behind the plate, McGuire now finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row. He still looks to be part of a timeshare behind the dish with Kevin Plawecki, who is being rewarded with another start after going 2-for-4 with a run in Saturday's 4-3 win.