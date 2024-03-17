McGuire (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth in Sunday's split-squad game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 29-year-old was scratched from Thursday's starting nine due to an illness but will return to action after resting up over the past couple days. McGuire had a .688 OPS in 202 plate appearances last season is poised to open 2024 as the primary backup to Connor Wong at catcher.