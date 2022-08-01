McGuire was traded to the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for pitcher Jake Diekman, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The Red Sox need catching depth after trading long-time backstop Christian Vazquez, and they decided to bring McGuire into the fold. As things stand, expect McGuire and Kevin Plawecki to share the work behind the plate for Boston.
