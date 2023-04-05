McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Even with the Pirates bringing a right-hander (Mitch Keller) to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting McGuire will find himself on the bench for the third time in four games while the righty-hitting Connor Wong gets another turn behind the dish. McGuire remains atop the depth chart at catcher for now, but he may be Option 1A rather than a clear-cut starter or even a strong-side platoon option at the position.