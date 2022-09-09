site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Sitting Friday
McGuire is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
McGuire will take a seat for a second straight game Friday. Connor Wong will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Baltimore.
