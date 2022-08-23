McGuire is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

McGuire looks to have moved back into the No. 2 catcher role, as he'll be on the bench for the third straight game while Kevin Plawecki picks up another turn behind the plate. Though he's gotten off to a hot start offensively since being acquired from the White Sox on Aug. 2 -- McGuire is hitting .375 with four runs and three RBI in 11 games -- his track record at the big-league level suggests he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset if he eventually supplants Plawecki as the No. 1 option.