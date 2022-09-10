site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Still not starting
McGuire isn't in the lineup Saturday against Baltimore.
McGuire has lost out on playing time recently and will head to the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Kevin Plawecki is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
