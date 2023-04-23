site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Undergoing imaging on hand
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McGuire is undergoing X-rays on his hand after Saturday's game to the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. He went 0-for-2 in the loss.
McGuire came in as a pinch-hitter for Connor Wong and it's unclear when he picked up the injury during Saturday's contest. The backstop should be considered day-to-day at this point.
