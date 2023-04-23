McGuire underwent X-rays on his right hand Saturday, which came back negative. "It's a little swollen right now, a little bruised," McGuire said.

McGuire took a foul tip off the hand in the eighth inning of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee but stayed in the game. He entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning for Connor Wong, and Boston did not have another catcher available. McGuire added that he'd ice the hand and be ready for Sunday's game.