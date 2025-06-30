Fitts is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Reds at Fenway Park.

Fitts will get a second straight turn through the Boston rotation after he returned from Triple-A Worcester and struck out six while allowing two earned runs over four innings in a no-decision versus the Angels this past Wednesday. Though Fitts will make for a volatile streaming option due to his issues in reining in the long ball -- he's allowed seven home runs through 25 big-league innings this season -- he could put himself in position for a longer-term stay in the Boston rotation with a positive showing Tuesday. Tanner Houck (elbow) could be ready to return from the injured list shortly before the All-Star break to reclaim a starting role, but the struggling Walker Buehler (four home runs allowed, 8:14 K:BB over his last three starts) may be at greater risk than Fitts of losing out a rotation spot.