Fitts (pectoral) played catch April 20, MLB.com reports.
Fitts sustained a pectoral strain during a start against the White Sox on April 12. He had opened the season as part of the rotation due to injuries to projected starters. Brayan Bello returned from injury and pitched Tuesday, and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) is expected back May 1. That suggests Fitts will head back to the minors after his recovery.
