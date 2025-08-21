default-cbs-image
The Red Sox recalled Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Fitts has been used exclusively in the rotation in the majors and minors this season, but the Red Sox will shift him to relief to see if his stuff might play up in shorter stints. The righty holds a 4.83 ERA and 34:13 K:BB over 41 innings during his time with Boston this season.

