Fitts (pectoral) is expected to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Fitts made his first rehab start Thursday with Double-A Portland, throwing 38 pitches and completing three scoreless innings while allowing four hits with zero walks and two strikeouts. After a doubleheader this past weekend, the Red Sox don't have an existing starter on regular rest for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, and the possibility exists that Fitts could return from the injured list to pitch in that game rather than reporting to Worcester. If so, that would likely be an abbreviated start, given Fitts' limited pitch count in his most recent outing with Portland.