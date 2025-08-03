Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 7-3 victory against Houston on Saturday.

Gonzalez plated Boston's first run with a solo blast to center field in the first inning. It was his second long ball over his past three games and his third across his past seven contests, though only four of those were starts. In fact, Gonzalez's past three homers have come across just 18 at-bats -- by comparison, it took him 136 at-bats to collect his first five long balls of the campaign. He's bashed lefties all season, with six of his eight total home runs coming against southpaws.