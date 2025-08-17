Gonzalez will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Boston will include both Gonzalez and Abraham Toro in the lineup Sunday while the latter player fills in for a resting Alex Bregman at third base, but the former may have emerged as the Red Sox's preferred option at first base. While the Red Sox went up against right-handed pitchers in each of the last three contests, the right-handed-hitting Gonzalez started in all of those contests, while the switch-hitting Toro was included in the lineup just once. Since the start of August, Gonzalez has produced a .773 OPS, well ahead of Toro's .471 mark during that same timeframe.