Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Gonzalez extended a hit streak to 14 games and did it early with a run-scoring double as part of Boston's six-run first inning. He's batting .434 (23-for-56) with a .954 OPS and 10 RBI during the streak. He was primarily a regular against left-handers earlier in the season, but due to injuries and slumping teammates, Gonzalez has recently been given opportunities against righties.