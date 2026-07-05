Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Homers in win

Gonzalez started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Gonzalez launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to extend Boston's lead to 7-1. It was his first homer since coming off the injured list and second consecutive game with two RBI. Gonzalez typically crushes left-handers, which is why he was in the lineup Saturday, but he's started four consecutive games including two against right-handers. He can play all around the infield and could see regular turns at DH. He's gone 6-for-20 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over five games since being activated.