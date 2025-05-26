Gonzalez (quadriceps) appears to be close to beginning a rehab assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez experienced a setback last week that delayed his rehab, but manager Alex Cora said Sunday the infielder is feeling better and is awaiting word from the medical team to determine his next step. Prior to his injury, Gonzalez had been part of a rotation of players at first base, covering for the injured Triston Casas (knee). The Red Sox have been leaning on Nick Sogard and Abraham Toro at the position since Gonzalez landed on the shelf with a left quad contusion.