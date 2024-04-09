Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that David Hamilton and Gonzalez will form a platoon at shortstop with Trevor Story (shoulder) sidelined, Jen McCaffrey of The Athleticreports.
Gonzalez was called up by Boston on Monday and should fill the small side of the platoon, with the lefty-hitting Hamilton likely to see most starts against righties. The Red Sox could change course at some point since Story is out for the season, but Gonzalez will have a chance to carve out a regular role in the majors.
