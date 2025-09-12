Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Remains out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (knee) remains out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Yankees.
Gonzalez didn't play Wednesday against the Athletics due to a sore left knee, and the team off day Thursday wasn't enough to help get him over the hump with his recovery. He's considered day-to-day for the time being. David Hamilton will play second base and bat seventh for the Red Sox on Friday.
