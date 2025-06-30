Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Gonzalez had been included in the lineup in the four of the Red Sox's last five games, but three of those starts came against left-handed pitching. The 28-year-old looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon at first base with Abraham Toro for the time being, though Gonzalez could get more looks at second base versus right-handed pitching if David Hamilton (.506 OPS in 116 plate appearances) continues to languish.