Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez had covered first base or second base in each of Boston's last eight games, recording at least one hit in each of those contests while driving in five runs and scoring three of his own. Though Gonzalez appears to be locked in as an everyday player at this point, he'll give up his spot in the lineup Sunday to David Hamilton, who will cover the keystone and bat seventh.
