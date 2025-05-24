The Red Sox designated Newcomb for assignment Saturday.
The move makes room on the roster for Luis Guerrero, who the Red Sox recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Newcomb has a 3.83 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 40 innings this season, but he has yielded seven runs (six earned) over his last 12.1 frames.
