The Red Sox designated Newcomb for assignment Saturday.

The move makes room on the roster for Luis Guerrero, who the Red Sox recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Newcomb has a 3.83 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 40 innings this season, but he has yielded seven runs (six earned) over his last 12.1 frames.

