Casas (knee) said last week that being ready for Opening Day would be a "tight squeeze," Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas added that doctors have told him a typical recovery from patellar tendon surgery is 12 months, which would point to him making his season debut around May 1. The first baseman has been rehabbing at Boston's spring training facility in Florida this offseason and hopes to play in some spring training games. The Red Sox traded for Willson Contreras in December to take over at first base, so they can proceed cautiously with Casas' rehab.