Casas went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-9 victory over the Orioles.

Casas launched a two-run homer off Kyle Bradish in the bottom of the second frame before he walked and came around to score in the following frame. He added two more base knocks while coming around to score again later in the contest. The home run was his fifth of the season and third in his last six games. Over that stretch, Casas has batted .389 with three home runs, six RBI and seven runs. The 22-year-old is now batting .179 with five homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over his fist 56 career at-bats in 20 games.