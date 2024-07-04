Casas (ribs) is likely two weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The two-week estimate for the beginning of a rehab assignment pushes Casas' targeted return date to later in July. He's progressed to taking dry swings in the batting cage, having done so June 26 and again July 3. He's also tracked pitches against the Trajekt machine, which mimics MLB pitchers. The next big step for Casas will be hitting the ball in on-field batting practice.
