Samaniego was traded along with Johan Oviedo and Adonys Guzman from the Pirates to the Red Sox in exchange for Jhostynxon Garcia and an additional player Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Pirates added Samaniego to the 40-man roster in mid-November, but he'll now try to reach the majors with the Red Sox. He'll be entering his age-27 season and has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he did post a strong 3.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 26.1 innings with Altoona while working exclusively as a reliever. Samaniego is a strong candidate to begin the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester, but he could provide depth to the Boston bullpen at some point in the summer months