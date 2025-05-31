Buehler (4-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Buehler was primarily hurt by two long balls in the fourth inning, including a two-run blast off the bat of Ronald Acuna. He managed just nine swinging strikes on 106 pitches, snapping a streak of six consecutive starts yielding three earned runs or fewer. The 30-year-old will bring a 4.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB over 46.2 innings into a tough road matchup with the Yankees next weekend.