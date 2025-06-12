Buehler (5-4) tallied the win Wednesday against the Rays after giving up three runs on six hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.

It was an encouraging bounce-back performance for Buehler, who was crushed for a season-high seven runs in his last start against the Yankees. The 30-year-old right-hander tied his second-highest strikeout total of the year, and he fired a season-high seven frames for his fourth quality start of the campaign. Buehler will look to further improve on his 5.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB over 55.2 innings in his next outing, which is set to come at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against a Mariners club with a .600 OPS at home since May 1.