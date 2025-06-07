Buehler (4-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

Buehler surrendered five runs on two homers in the first inning and needed 67 pitches to get through just two frames, marking his shortest outing of the season. The 30-year-old has now yielded 10 earned runs over his past two starts, pushing his ERA from 3.95 to 5.18. He also owns a 1.44 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB across 48.2 innings and is slated for a home matchup with the Rays next week.