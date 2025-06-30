Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Struggles again in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buehler (5-6) yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Toronto.
Buehler got into trouble immediately Sunday, serving up back-to-back homers to Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning. Toronto then plated two more runs in the fourth. Buehler walked in a run during that fourth frame and has issued 14 free passes over his last three appearances. During that span, he's seen his season ERA jump from 5.01 to 6.45 across 67 total innings. Buehler is 1-5 with a 9.29 ERA over his last seven starts. He's in line to start in Washington next weekend.
