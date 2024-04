Monegro is on the injured list with High-A Greenville as he builds back up after reporting to camp with weakness in his right shoulder, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Callis did not provide a timeline for Monegro to return to game action. A projectable 6-foot-4 righty with a feel for spinning the baseball, Monegro had an ERA under 2.50 at all three levels he pitched at last season, but he has a wiry frame and hasn't proven he can handle a significant workload yet.