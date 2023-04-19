site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Zack Kelly: Set for elbow surgery
Kelly will undergo right elbow surgery to reattach the ulnar nerve, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
A timetable for Kelly's return isn't clear yet, with Red Sox manager Alex Cora saying only that Kelly is out "for a while." The 28-year-old was transferred to the 60-day injured list over the weekend.
