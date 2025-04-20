Wynns went 6-for-7 with a homer, six RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 24-2 rout over Baltimore.

Wynns -- the Cincinnati backup catcher -- opened the game's scoring in the second inning with an RBI single and also plated the last runs with a three-run homer off Gary Sanchez in the ninth. In between, the 34-year-old knocked four additional singles to become the first Red with six hits in a regular-game since Phil Ervin on July 13,2019. The incredible career performance pushed Wynns' slash line to .455/.500/.727 over 27 plate appearances this season.