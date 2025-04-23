Wynns went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.
The 34-year-old backstop isn't known for his bat -- Wynns came into the season with a career .609 OPS in 673 big-league plate appearances -- but he's gone yard in back-to-back starts while piling up an incredible nine hits and eight RBI between the two games. Tyler Stephenson (oblique) began a rehab assignment Tuesday and should return next week, but Wynns is trying to make the case that he should stick around over Jose Trevino as the Reds' No. 2 catcher.
