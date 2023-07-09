Lively (pectoral) was activated from the 15-day injured list for his start against the Brewers on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 31-year-old landed on the injured list with a pectoral strain after his last start June 20, and he'll rejoin Cincinnati's rotation for the final game before the All-Star break. Lively didn't embark on a rehab assignment, so he could have a limited workload in his first start back. The right-hander has been a solid back-end starter so far this season with a 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB across 46 innings.