Lively (3-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against St. Louis.

Lively coughed up three two-run shots in the ugly outing. After allowing just five runs through 22.2 frames to begin the season, he's been tagged with 12 runs in his last two starts. His ERA has spiked to 4.21, though he has a solid 37:9 K:BB through 36.1 innings. Lively is expected to take the mound in Kansas City next week.