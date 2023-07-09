Lively (4-5) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings but took the loss Sunday versus the Brewers.

Lively put in an excellent performance in his return from a pectoral strain. He threw 52 of 75 pitches for strikes and did well outside of surrendering the only run of the game in the first inning. The 31-year-old right-hander concludes the first half with a 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB through 10 appearances (eight starts) spanning 51.2 innings. The Reds will have an extended homestand following the All-Star break, which means Lively's first start of the second half is most likely to be against the Brewers or Giants.