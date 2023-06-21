Lively allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four in four innings Tuesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Lively needed 80 pitches to get through four innings and only tossed 45 strikes in the effort. Tuesday was his shortest start since entering the rotation and his four walks were a season high. He allowed home runs in the first and fourth innings which was the fourth time in seven starts he's let up multiple long balls. Lively has still maintained respectable numbers overall, registering a 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB in 46 innings so far. He'll look to get back in the win column versus the Orioles next week.