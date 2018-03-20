Reds' Brandon Dixon: Hanging around for last roster spot
Dixon has had a good spring, hitting .351/.385/.703 in 39 plate appearances, and putting himself in contention for the Reds' last roster spot, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Dixon is not on the 40-man roster and isn't considered a prospect, so has a few things working against him. However, sometimes that sort of profile fits a utility spot better than a prospect, when the organization wants that prospect to play every day, as the Reds did with Nick Senzel. He's competing against the likes of Alex Blandino, Cliff Pennington and Phil Gosselin for one or two spots, depending on how many relievers the Reds open the season with.
