Williamson (illness) was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.

Williamson wound up missing a couple of weeks while battling COVID-like symptoms. The 25-year-old left-hander returns to a 4-4 record, 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB through his first 19 major-league starts covering 98.2 innings.