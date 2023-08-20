Williamson (4-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Toronto. He struck out six.

Williamson allowed nine hits to Toronto, eight of which were singles, including a string of three consecutive run-scoring base knocks in the fourth inning. The one extra-base hit surrendered by the 25-year-old was a fifth-inning solo homer by Davis Schneider, which gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead and proved to be the difference. After a challenging start to his rookie campaign, Williamson has pitched well since the start of July, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48 innings during that stretch. He currently lines up to face Arizona on the road next week.