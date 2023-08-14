Williamson yielded one run on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a Game 1 loss to the Pirates during Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Williamson allowed a leadoff single to Ke'Bryan Hayes before retiring 12 straight batters. The Pirates then broke through with a run in the fifth inning. Williamson has given up just two runs while registering a 15:2 K:BB over his last two outings. His season ERA dropped to 4.33 with a 70:31 K:BB through 81 innings. Williamson's next outing is projected to be at home against the Blue Jays.