Williamson (4-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Williamson was let down by his offense and defense. An error in the third inning ultimately led to Patrick Bailey's two-run home run, while the Cincinnati bats were held without a hit until the ninth inning. Williamson finishes August with mixed results, allowing four or more runs in three of his six starts without giving up more than one run in any of the other three outings. He's at a 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB through 98.2 innings across 19 starts overall. The rookie southpaw is lined up for a home start versus the Cubs over the weekend.