Williamson (4-5) yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Mets.

Williamson began the game with a pair of scoreless frames before coughing up three runs in the third. In two starts since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, he's allowed eight runs in eight innings. He's produced a 4.68 ERA in eight outings since the start of August. Williamson's next start is projected to be at home against the Pirates.