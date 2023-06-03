Williamson did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 5-4 loss against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Williamson notched his first career quality start and tied his season high with six strikeouts. The left-hander was called up in mid-May and has been a hit-or-miss player through his first four starts at the big-league level. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) while recording more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) over his past two starts, but he was sharp versus Milwaukee and held the Rockies to just one run over 5.2 innings at Coors Field in his MLB debut. Williamson's next start is scheduled during a three-game set versus the Dodgers, and barring an injury, he figures to remain in the rotation until Nick Lodolo (lower leg) is activated off the injured list.