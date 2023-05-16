The Reds recalled Williamson from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

As anticipated, Williamson will make his MLB debut in a start Tuesday night against the Rockies. The game is at Coors Field and Williamson had struggled to a 6.62 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 34 innings this season at Triple-A, so he's probably more of a wait-and-see type in fantasy. The 25-year-old left-hander could carry streaming appeal in more favorable matchups down the line.

