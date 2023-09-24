Williamson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Williamson allowed only two baserunners through four innings but was tagged by a Jack Suwinski solo homer to lead off the fifth. Williamson then allowed a one-out double to Henry Davis followed by an RBI single by Jason Delay and was removed after 74 pitches. Following a stretch during which he worked into the sixth in eight of nine starts, Williamson has failed to get through the fifth in each of his last three appearances. The rookie has started 22 games for the Reds spanning 111 innings and will carry a 4.54 ERA into his final start of the regular season, scheduled to take place next weekend in St. Louis against the Cardinals.